What do you do with 1,500 washing machines? ‘You tell me’

In this Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 photo, Lee Maxwell stands with his wife, Barbara, in the warehouse where Lee shows off some of the washing machines in Eaton, Colo. The retired Colorado State University electrical engineering professor, now 88, displays roughly 1,500 washing machines, farther than the eye initially can see because they are squeezed into two warehouse-type buildings adjacent to the Eaton home where he and his wife have lived since 1974. (Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune via AP) Joshua Polson AP