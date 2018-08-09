North Dakota’s small grains harvest picking up steam

North Dakota's small grains harvest continues to pick up steam.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 8 percent of the spring wheat crop is in the bin, 12 percent of the oats is harvested and 15 percent of the barley is combined. All three crops are around the average pace.
The majority of most crops in North Dakota remain rated in good condition, with 78 percent of the sugar beet crop still rated as excellent.
Sixty-six percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 63 percent of topsoil moistures supplies are rated adequate to surplus. Both percentages are down over the week.
Stockwater supplies are rated 81 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 55 percent in good to excellent condition. Those percentages also are down.
Comments