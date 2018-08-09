South Dakota winter wheat harvest nearing completion

The winter wheat harvest in South Dakota is nearing completion, and the spring wheat harvest is about halfway done.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 90 percent of the winter wheat is in the bin, along with 52 percent of the spring wheat. Both crops are ahead of the average pace.
The majority of most crops in South Dakota remain rated mostly in fair or good condition.
Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 71 percent adequate to surplus, with 66 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories. Both percentages are down over the week.
Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair or good.
