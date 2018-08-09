Saudi official says Canada dispute won’t affect oil sales

FILE- In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Khalid Al-Falih Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia attends a news conference in Vienna, Austria. Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada over its arrest of women’s rights activists won’t affect the ultraconservative kingdom’s oil sales to the country, its energy minister said Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, showing the ongoing quarrel will have its limits. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File) Ronald Zak AP