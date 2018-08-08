Tesla CEO’s buyout bid raises eyebrows, legal concerns

Customers check out the Tesla X, at the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk’s $72 billion proposal to take the electric car and solar panel maker private. Six of nine members said in a prepared statement Wednesday that Musk began talking with the board about the move last week. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Richard Vogel AP