Billionaire philanthropist donates $1M to Sioux Falls zoo

Billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has donated $1 million to the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls.
It's the largest donation in the zoo's history. Sanford says, "I'm a zoo guy."
The money will go toward a lion exhibit. The zoo is trying to raise $5 million for the project, and has reached the $2 million mark.
The lion habitat will feature a pride of up to 10 lions and cubs, including a habitat and yard area, a holding and viewing building, and a training demonstration area. The project also will expand seating at a cafe to accommodate the zoo's growing attendance numbers.
