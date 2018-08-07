The Latest: Deadline passes for submitting Washington votes

Republican Troy Balderson, a candidate for Ohio’s 12th District, joins volunteers at a phone bank in Westerville, Ohio, on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, a day ahead of a special election for the congressional seat. Balderson, a two-term Republican state senator, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District. He faces Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, whose fundraising outpaced Balderson’s during the most recent reporting period by nearly four times. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) Julie Carr Smyth AP