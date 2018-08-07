Lawsuit alleges malfunctioning log splitters sold online

West Virginia's attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging malfunctioning log splitters were sold online.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alleges consumers' physical safety and financial well-being were threatened.
The lawsuit seeks a temporary order prohibiting New River Firewood and Power Trust Equipment from selling consumer goods in West Virginia while the case is pending. Both companies are based in Fayette County.
Morrisey's office said in a release that the case involves New River Firewood's online sale of gas-powered log splitters made by Power Trust Equipment.
The lawsuit says consumers allege the splitters curled, broke wedges and blew hydraulic hose fittings, posing high risk of injury.
The lawsuit also alleges that New River Firewood failed to perform necessary repairs, refused to refund payments and didn't cooperate with a subpoena for documents.
Comments