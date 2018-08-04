Photographers upset over fees to shoot at Albion Basin

Douglas Anderson stands with Heather Nan as she photographs a bridal portrait of Anderson’s daughter, Whitney Anderson, in Albion Basin at Alta Ski Area on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Professional photographers are upset over being charged $125 special permit fee and $50 per shoot by Forest Service officials to be able to take pictures in a picturesque area full of colorful flowers that is overcrowded, (Steve Griffin/The Deseret News via AP) Steve Griffin AP