Education plays central role in Arizona governor’s race

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. Education is shaping up to be the top issue in Arizona’s gubernatorial race after anger about stagnating school funding bubbled over into a six-day walkout this spring. Three Democrats and one Republican primary challenger are running to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey. (AP Photo/Matt York, file) Matt York AP