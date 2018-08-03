RBS says profit down after US settlement, picture improving

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, People walk past one of the headquarters buildings showing the logo of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) in London. The Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday Aug. 3, 2018, announced a fall in second-quarter profit after being hit by a big charge from U.S. authorities, but the bank says it will pay its first dividend to shareholders in a decade. Alastair Grant, FILE AP Photo