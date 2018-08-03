Bookkeeper: Paul Manafort kept close track of bills

Paul Manafort’s former bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn, left, walks to the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, to testify at President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Manafort’s tax evasion and bank fraud trial. Washkuhn testified that Manafort kept her in the dark about the foreign bank accounts he was using to buy millions in luxury items and personal expenses. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP