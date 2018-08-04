EXCHANGE: Rockford-made machine to build parts for rockets

In this July 17, 2018 photo Robin Newgard, a service technician for Ingersoll Machine Tools, operates the Mongoose the machine that will manufacture cryogenic tanks and fairings in Rockford, Ill., for Blue Origin, the rocket company founded by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos. Ingersoll has built the largest machine of its kind in the world for Bezos, who will use the engineering marvel to build rockets to carry humans to the moon and maybe even Mars. It took three years to design and manufacture the Sasquatch-sized machine, which stands 51 feet tall, 136 feet long and 43 feet wide.(Arturo Fernandez/Rockford Register Star via AP) Arturo Fernandez AP