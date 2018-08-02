ASEAN asked to brace amid trade feuds, repel protectionism

ASEAN foreign ministers pose for a photo ahead of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Singapore, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. From left to right are Laos’ Saleumxay Kommasith, Malaysia’s Saifuddin Abdullah, Myanmar’s U Kyaw Tin, Philippines’ Alan Cayetano, Vietnam’s Pham Binh Minh, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand’s Don Pramudwinai, Brunei’s Erywan Yusof, Cambodia’s Perak Sokhonn, Indonesia’s Retno Marsudi and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi. Yong Teck Lim AP Photo