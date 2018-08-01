Midwest economy: July state-by-state glance

The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.
The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.
The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months.
Here are the state-by-state results for July as well as some export figures for 2017:
Arkansas: The state's overall index fell to 56.7 last month from June's 62.5. Index components were new orders at 54.8, production or sales at 57.7, delivery lead time at 59.8, inventories at 52.9 and employment at 58.4. U.S. Census data indicate that Arkansas exported $1.1 billion in agriculture and food products in 2017, Goss said.
Iowa: Iowa's overall index sank to 55.9 in July from 62.6 in June. Index components were new orders at 53.6, production or sales at 58.8, delivery lead time at 58.4, employment at 57.1 and inventories at 51.6. U.S. Census data indicate that Iowa exported $4.5 billion in agriculture and food products last year.
Kansas: The state's overall index dipped to 60.5 last month from June's 62.5. Index components were new orders at 58.3, production or sales at 61.9, delivery lead time at 64.1, employment at 62.1 and inventories at 56.7. U.S. Census data indicate that Kansas exported $3.8 billion in agriculture and food products in 2017.
Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index hit 55.8 in July, compared with 58.8 in June. Index components were new orders at 56.6, production or sales at 56.1, delivery lead time at 58.0, inventories at 51.3 and employment at 56.9. U.S. Census data indicate that Minnesota exported $2.3 billion in agriculture and food products in 2017.
Missouri: The state's overall index sank to 56.4 last month from 62.6 in June. Index components were new orders at 54.5, production or sales at 57.4, delivery lead time at 59.4, inventories at 52.5 and employment at 58.0. U.S. Census data indicate that Missouri exported $1.8 billion in agriculture and food products in 2017.
Nebraska: Nebraska's overall index fell to 61.0 in July from 66.1 in June. Index components were new orders at 58.6, production or sales at 62.3, delivery lead time at 64.5, inventories at 57.1 and employment at 62.5. U.S. Census data indicate that Nebraska exported $3.7 billion in agriculture and food products in 2017.
North Dakota: The state's overall index climbed to 69.6 last month from June's 66.4. Index components were new orders at 66.4, production or sales at 71.5, delivery lead time at 74.1, employment at 70.7 and inventories at 65.5. U.S. Census data indicate that North Dakota exported $709.2 million in agriculture and food products in 2017.
Oklahoma: Oklahoma's overall index hit 60.6 in July, compared with 61.1 in June. Index components were new orders at 57.1, production or sales at 60.5, delivery lead time at 68.9, inventories at 55.4 and employment at 61.1. U.S. Census data indicate that Oklahoma exported $561.1 million in agriculture and food products in 2017.
South Dakota: The state's overall index fell to a still solid 54.3 from 58.0 in June. Index components were new orders at 52.6, production or sales at 55.2, delivery lead time at 57.1, inventories at 50.5 and employment at 56.1. U.S. Census data indicate that South Dakota exported $475.3 million in agriculture and food products in 2017.
