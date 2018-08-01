Business

Sprint: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 01, 2018 08:27 AM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.

Sprint Corp. (S) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $176 million.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $8.13 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.04 billion.

Sprint shares have decreased nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

