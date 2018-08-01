Kroger brings it home, introduces online delivery

FILE -In this June 15, 2017, file photo, bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside this shopping cart. Kroger is rolling out its own grocery delivery service, as the company tries to keep pace with the rabid competition in the sector to get items to consumers faster. Kroger Co. said Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, that the service, called Kroger Ship, will start in Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville and Nashville, with plans to launch it in additional markets over the next few months. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rogelio V. Solis AP