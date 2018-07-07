Condominiums with bank on first floor to be built in downtown Macon

A Macon company that has built several loft developments around town is planning a building with condominiums.
A proposed six-story building with a bank on the first floor and 10 condominiums on the upper floors is planned at 423 Mulberry St., and it is on the agenda for Monday's Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting. The applicants are Sierra Development Inc. and the Carter Engineering Group.
Sierra, owned by Jim Daws, has built several loft projects in Macon including lofts for Mercer University, the Lofts at Navicent, Lofts at Capricorn and the Lofts at Bass. Also, the company has a mixed-use project under construction on Zebulon Road.
The proposed project includes an unnamed bank on the first floor with two condos on each of the second through sixth floors, according to the commission's staff report. The 3,046-square-foot bank would have drive-through lanes and 12 dedicated parking spaces.
Each of the condos would be about 2,400 square feet, with two bedrooms and two baths and a balcony. The selling price of the condos is unknown at this time. The building would have a roof deck. The residential units would include 22 covered parking spaces, which "may include solar panels if economically feasible," according to the applicant's statement filed with the commission. The parking area for the condos will be fenced and gated for security.
The applicants are seeking a certificate of appropriateness to allow design approval for the structure and a conditional-use permit to allow the bank with residential condos in the central business district.
The 0.62-acre site is adjacent to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority building, and the authority has a pending contract on the property with Sierra. The site is where Cassidy's Garage, the city's first gas station, used to be located. It opened in 1915 and closed in 2012. The authority bought the property in 2015 for future development and demolished the garage the next year. It has remained vacant since then.
According to the applicant, construction is projected to begin in August and take one year to complete.
The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room at Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St., Suite 300.
Other items on the agenda are:
ITEMS DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
2471 Pio Nono Ave.: Conditional use to allow a nightclub with live entertainment, C-2 District. Club 9, applicant.
1095 Pio Nono Ave: Conditional use to allow a laundromat, HC District. Kunj Patel, applicant.
805 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of lofts apartments, CBD-2 District. Azar Walsh Architects, applicant.
1540 Bass Road: Conditional use to allow revision to a previously approved site plan, PDE District. Triple Point Engineering, Dan Wallace, applicant.
ITEMS SCHEDULED FOR JULY 9TH MEETING:
540 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Bob Brown, BTBB Architects, applicant.
1090 Riverside Drive: Conditional Use to allow barbed wire, C-2 District. Bobby Cramer, applicant.
1090 Riverside Drive: Variance in setback requirements to allow a fence, C-2 District. Bobby Cramer, applicant.
2583 Vineville Ave; 127 Pierce Ave. (2591 Vineville Ave.): Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of materials for signage, HR-3/HR-1 Districts. Vineville Baptist Church, Jody Thornton, applicant.
2583 Vineville Ave; 127 Pierce Ave. (2591 Vineville Ave.): Variance in sign standards requirements, HR-3/HR-1 District. Vineville Baptist, Jody Thornton, applicant.
428 Second St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. 2nd St., LLC (Gene Dunwoody, Jr.), applicant.
623 Poplar St., 473 Second St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, CBD-1 District. Crazy Bull, Rick Hill, applicant.
685 Arlington Place: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of exterior modifications, HR-3 District. Shantel King-Whitby, applicant.
6601 Zebulon Road: Conditional Use to allow revisions to previously approved site plan, PDE District. Rock Springs Congregational Methodist Church, applicant.
7001 Skipper Road: Variance to allow second freestanding sign, M-1 District. Atlanta Sign Services, James Kraemer, applicant.
