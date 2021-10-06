Editorial Roundup: Kansas

Kansas City Star. October 3, 2021.

Editorial: ‘He grabs me and freakin’ kisses me’: WyCo GOP vice chair accuses JoCo GOP chair

Stephanie Cashion, Wyandotte County GOP vice chair, has filed a battery report with Bonner Springs police against Johnson County GOP chair Fabian Shepard. She says Shepard ambushed her outside a pro-life event there on Aug. 20.

The two had stepped outside for a conversation. According to Cashion, “He turns the corner and he grabs me and he freakin’ kisses me.” As she froze in shock, she says, he did it again, and tried to do so a third time before she was able to push away from him.

“Well, that was weird,” Cashion recalls Shepard saying after the first kiss. “That wasn’t a good kiss. You wouldn’t even look me in my eyes. Am I a bad kisser or something?”

Shepard vehemently denies the allegation.

Retired Kansas City, Kansas police officer and GOP activist Duane Beth, the first to greet Cashion when she came back inside the event that night, said he could tell something was wrong.

“She looked scared and quiet and upset when I saw her, when she walked in the door,” Beth said. When Shepard joined them, Beth says, Cashion “walked over to the other side of me and put me between her and him and turned her back to us, which I thought was kind of strange.”

Later that evening, Beth says Cashion burst into tears and told him what had happened, saying, “I can’t believe he stuck his f---ing tongue down my throat.”

Beth wrote his own report of what she’d told him and, after convincing her to report him to authorities, went with her to the Bonner Springs police. Beth says he believes her “100%.”

Does the state party? Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman says he’s surprised Cashion talked to us after telling him she wanted confidentiality and no drama. Kuckelman says it’s ultimately a “he said/she said” situation between two adults whom he has no authority over who were at a non-GOP event. He said people need to let law enforcement sort it out: “And that’s what everybody should be doing right now. You don’t go to media, you don’t do news articles about it,” he said.

The offensive term “he said/she said” generally means, “I don’t care to know,” and that seems to be the case here.

EVEN SERIOUS SEX CRIMES ARE RARELY PROSECUTED

Beth, who also spoke to Kuckelman, says the state party chair didn’t seem to take Cashion’s claim seriously enough to take action. Beth says Kuckelman told him that Shepard had vehemently denied the incident, and claimed that it was Cashion who had kissed him at a previous Chamber of Commerce event in Kansas City, Kansas.

Shepard told us Cashion had kissed him on the cheek.

Shepard’s supporters say they believe Cashion’s accusation is political retaliation against him for rejecting her idea for a joint GOP fundraiser — after her 3rd District GOP organization became overcommitted in its spending.

“To suggest that a woman would make a serious claim about sexual harassment to cover up a petty and false allegation of overspending is an insult to all women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted,” Cashion said.

She thinks Shepard should resign, and Beth agrees.

Cashion says the situation has left her with “victim guilt.” She told another party official — who found her crying alone outside another recent event — that “my initial reaction is just to resign from everything and just go away. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to keep my commitments. I’m going to hold my head up and keep moving forward.”

The Kansas Republican Party needs to take this allegation seriously. And despite his protestations, Kuckelman could do more about it. He could interview the parties and witnesses in much more depth and try harder to get at the truth.

The idea that it should be left to law enforcement to vet Cashion’s claims that Shepard forcibly kissed her is made ridiculous by the fact that even the most serious sex crimes are rarely prosecuted unless and until they involve a homicide. Fewer than 1% of rapes lead to a felony conviction.

“I’ve worked my butt off for this state and this party. I have bled for the state of Kansas’ politics. And I feel alienated and I feel scrutinized,” Cashion says. “I know what happens when women come forward. And it’s happening right now. This is exactly why women don’t want to come forward with things like this.”

___

Topeka Capital Journal. October 1, 2021.

Editorial: Kansas legislative committee wants to fight vaccine mandates. We think they should fight COVID-19 instead.

In September, the Biden administration announced vaccine mandate plans for federal workers, health care staff and large private employers across the country. The regulations haven’t been finalized, but challenges are mounting.

In the Statehouse in Topeka, there are some who seem hellbent on overturning the mandate.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Jason Tidd reported in recent days that a “special committee on government overreach and the impact of COVID-19 mandates” will, according to Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, analyze “what it is that the state can or should do around some of the announced overreaches that we’re anticipating.”

The special committee was approved by the legislative coordinating council, which is made up of Republicans and Democrats, but not without debate first.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, D-Lenexa, pushed for solutions to ending the pandemic.

“We’ve had 6,000 deaths in Kansas because of COVID,” she said. “I just don’t want this committee to politicize this anymore, we need to have solutions. How do we get out of this and stop having a political debate on this, but how do we actually protect Kansas, keep our economy growing?”

“Appreciate that,” Masterson replied. “Bad news is I don’t think we can make it more political than the Biden administration has made it. I’m with you on solutions.”

Sounds like a lot of bluster, Sen. Masterson.

Other Republicans are calling for a special session to look into what can be done.

We’re not convinced this mandate is an overreach.

The medical community doesn’t seem to agree either. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System, has been critical of the anti-vaccine-mandate rhetoric.

“Let me stay in my lane, but, by God, you stay in your lane,” Stites said. “And don’t be coming into my lane telling us how to run our hospitals because what you’re really suggesting is we’re willing to support you if you’re willing to let your hospital staff be at risk, and that puts patients at risk.

The editorial advisory board is in favor of vaccine mandates. The scientific community backs them. The greater medical community does, too.

They are the key to ending the pandemic.

We trust the experts here. We think our legislators should, too.

Please put aside the bluster and work to end this pandemic. You can do that by supporting the mandate.

Yes, it’s likely going to create hardships. Yes, it’s going to be difficult, but it’s crucial to ending a pandemic that’s about to turn 2 years old.

___

Lawrence Journal-World. October 3, 2021.

Editorial: Ordinary students will pay the price for paying student-athletes

Outrage is America’s hobby, and proof of that is the dangerous debate over paying college athletes.

The latest on that front is that the top attorney for the National Labor Relations Board has determined that student-athletes should be classified as employees of universities. The board hasn’t yet made a ruling to that effect, and the board only oversees private universities, but it is a significant development nonetheless.

Significant, misguided and hard to understand, except for the fact that certain people in today’s world have to be outraged about something at all times. Being outraged by the fact that some colleges — like the University of Kansas — “make” $100 million a year on college athletics and the student-athletes don’t get paid a salary is the topic du jour of the outrage machine.

To the machine, that equates to universities making $100 million a year on the “backs of unpaid student labor.” Ok, so where is the outrage over universities making more than $300 million a year not just on the backs of student labor but actually from students themselves?

That $300 million is how much students pay in tuition to KU. Why is there so much attention to the $100 million and so little to the $300 million? Why is it that people are angry over the plight of student athletes — some of whom are getting their entire education and their entire room and board paid for through scholarships, plus getting paid a living stipend — and so little anger over ordinary students who often are having to mortgage their futures with unfavorable student loans?

Do you think there are some ordinary students out there with $100,000 in student debt and no degree yet that might willingly trade places with a full-ride student athlete?

Perhaps you say you can afford to be outraged about both, because, after all, nothing is cheaper than outrage in America. So, you may ask, what is so dangerous about wanting student-athletes to be paid like employees? Well, it is dangerous because such a system is likely just going to end up hurting the ordinary students more.

The truth is, lots of athletic departments don’t “make” $100 million. They end up getting $100 million in revenue, but a certain percentage of it doesn’t come from people buying tickets or media companies paying to put games on TV. Instead it comes from the overall university’s general fund. You know, that fund that ordinary students provide $300 million to. In the case of KU it is “only” about $1.5 million that athletics pulls from the broader university. But at places like the University of Connecticut, the number is closer to $40 million.

What will those numbers be if athletic departments take on a new expense related to paying student-athletes? How much more money are we comfortable with athletics sucking out of the general fund that should be helping ordinary students?

It is hard to feel sorry for athletic departments about all of this, though. They don’t spend much time thinking about ordinary students either. They are intent on spending every dollar they get, which leads to departments spending $100 million to provide extracurricular activities — that’s what sports are called in high schools — to about 550 students. That’s roughly the numbers for KU, by the way.

How much different would higher education be if instead of athletic departments being intent on spending every penny they get that they would ship some of that $100 million back to the university’s general fund where it could help some ordinary students? Of course, coaches and administrators may have to take a pay cut. Coaches might have to get paid something closer to professor salaries. Or, brace yourself, maybe a bit less than that. After all, coaches help bring in $100 million a year to a university, but professors help bring in $300 million.

If you want to see outrage, just try instituting that pay cut. Of course, that won’t happen. Maybe paying student-athletes like employees will happen. Maybe it won’t. It is too early to say. What can be said is a lot of people will spend a lot of time being outraged over the wrong things in higher education.

But don’t worry, it won’t be a complete waste of time, at least not for one group. They are happy for you to take all the time you want. Who? The folks who collect interest on student loans, of course.

