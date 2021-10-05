Monday Sports in Brief

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas was let go as manager of the New York Mets on Monday after two losing seasons.

The team declined its option on Rojas’ contract for 2022, making the announcement a day after finishing third in the NL East at 77-85 in Steve Cohen’s first year of ownership. The move was no surprise, the first of several significant changes coming again this offseason for a club in constant turmoil.

The Mets said Rojas has been offered the opportunity to remain in the organization in a role still to be determined. The club said decisions about the coaching staff will be made in the next several days.

NASCAR

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Bubba Wallace became just the second Black driver to win at NASCAR’s top Cup Series level when rain stopped Monday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race. NASCAR tried to dry the track for nearly 45 minutes, but up against sundown and the rain not showing any signs of ceasing, the race was called off.

He’s the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level since Wendell Scott in 1963 — a race where he wasn’t declared the victor for several months. NASCAR at last presented Scott’s family with his trophy from that race two months ago.

NFL

The Washington Football Team has placed head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave for what a team statement called an “ongoing criminal investigation” unrelated to the club.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Federal law enforcement officials, including agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant at Washington’s practice facility, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Another search warrant was served at a local home, according to one of the people, each of whom spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the investigation is ongoing.

Vermillion, who is also the team’s director of sports medicine, is in his second season working under coach Ron Rivera in Washington after 18 seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

— By AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for “being a distraction” after a video surfaced over the weekend showing a young woman dancing close to his lap.

Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

Meyer didn’t fly back with his team following Jacksonville’s 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night. He remained in Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at his restaurant/bar in Columbus, Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

NHL

VOORHEES, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault on Monday denied accusations that he ever gave players drugs without doctor’s consent as suggested in a string of social media posts by former player Robin Lehner.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Lehner said he knows “many” teams that give sedatives and anxiety pills to players without a doctor’s prescription. He referenced the Flyers and Vigneault and claimed to have proof. Lehner is currently playing for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL has reached out to Lehner to set up an interview over his claims. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said the team leaves health decisions to doctors, not coaches, and said the team has “no reason to believe any of our players have received improper care.”

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — The men’s professional tennis tour has opened an investigation into a former girlfriend’s accusations of domestic abuse by Olympic gold medalist and 2020 U.S Open runner-up Alexander Zverev.

The ATP announced Monday it is looking into “allegations concerning Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.”

“The allegations raised against Alexander Zverev are serious and we have a responsibility to address them. We hope our investigation will allow us to establish the facts and determine appropriate follow-up action,” ATP CEO Massimo Calvelli said in a statement issued by the tour. “We understand Zverev welcomes our investigation and acknowledge that he has denied all allegations.”

Zverev is a 24-year-old German who currently is ranked No. 4 in the world.

GOLF

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Toto Japan Classic is no longer part of the LPGA Tour schedule because of the pandemic, leaving only one tournament as part of the tour’s Asian swing in the fall.

The Toto Japan Classic is scheduled for Nov. 4-7.

The LPGA Tour now has only four tournaments left in the season, starting this week at the Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey. The BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea will be Oct. 21-24. After a two-break, the tour wraps up with back-to-back events in Florida concluding with the CME Group Tour Championship.

The tour previously lost tournaments in Shanghai and Taiwan.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure baseball coach Larry Sudbrook is retiring following a 36-year career in which he posted the most wins in any sport in school history.

The school on Monday announced Sudbrook’s decision to retire effective Dec. 31 and said assistant B.J. Salerno will serve as the program’s interim coach for the 2022 season.

A three-time Atlantic 10 Conference coach of the year, Sudbrook (725-802-10) holds the conference record for wins. His teams won 20 or more games 22 times, and he led the school to its lone berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2004.

COURTS

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges following a DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in February.

Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case.

ESPN first reported the accident and charges Monday night.

Maye is also facing a civil suit “in excess” of $30,000 filed by the driver of the car he hit, according to court documents.