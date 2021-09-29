Alabama health officials urge schools to keep mask mandates

Alabama health officials are urging schools to continue requiring masks despite a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state department of public health said Tuesday almost 23 percent of COVID infections in Alabama are among children up to the age of 17. As of Monday, at least 30 children were hospitalized for the disease, and three were on ventilators.

“Consistent and correct mask use in schools has helped reduce the number of cases of COVID-19, helped schools remain open to in-person learning in Alabama, and helped prevent the consequences of this serious disease,” the department said in a news release.

The release cited studies by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found masks were critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Alabama is leaving masking decisions to local districts, though many are requiring them over the objections of parents who say the decision should be theirs.