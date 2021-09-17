News

Beshear: Kentucky may run low on monoclonal antibodies

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky may not have enough monoclonal antibody courses to meet the rising demand in the state, Gov. Andy Beshear says.

The federal government is rationing the treatments in response to a national shortage, which may limit Kentucky's ability to give the medicine to anyone who would need it.

“We’re going to be at a point, within a week, where there are going to be folks that want and probably need this treatment and we’re not going to have enough of it,” Beshear said Thursday, adding that the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

