South Carolina autism therapy school celebrates 25th year

Teacher Allie Haney, right, and intern Grace Short prepare classroom supplies a week before the first day of class at Hope Academy in Landrum, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Project HOPE is in its 25th year, starting as a small preschool with less than 10 students and growing into nine campuses across four counties (Anderson, Greenwood, Landrum, Pendleton, Spartanburg, and two campuses in both Greenville and Woodruff) -- offering services for all ages from preschool to adults and across the autism spectrum.

Becki Plumer said she and her husband, Tommy, were afraid of the unknown when their son, Jack, was first diagnosed with autism at age six.

Now at 15, his self confidence has risen and he can read — something the Plumers never thought he would be able to do — thanks to a school designed to help autistic students throughout the Upstate.

Project HOPE is in its 25th year, starting as a small preschool with less than 10 students and growing into nine campuses across four counties (Anderson, Greenwood, Landrum, Pendleton, Spartanburg, and two campuses in both Greenville and Woodruff) — offering services for all ages from preschool to adults and across the autism spectrum.

“We knew then we needed some kind of specialized care for Jack,” Becki Plumer said. “A family friend told us about HOPE, and at the time it was smaller. ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis Therapy) has been vital in his growth and development.”

For Yolanda Holmes, HOPE has given her and her son, Khalen, faith and strength.

Khalen was diagnosed at one-and-a-half years old and is 12 now. Ever since he started attending the school, he has calmed down a lot, she said.

“Khalen is doing well academically and it’s amazing to see his life skills progress too,” said Holmes. “He’s able to hold a conversation, something like heating up food in a microwave or fixing himself a sandwich, the little things that others may take for granted, I am very appreciated of.”

WHAT IS THE PROJECT HOPE FOUNDATION?

Project HOPE Foundation Co-Founders and Co-Executive Directors Lisa Lane and Susan Sachs met while seeking services for their young sons in the late ’90s, when autism therapies and services were practically non-existent. They couldn’t find what they needed, so they created their vision of a school together.

Lane and Sachs have devoted their lives to helping people with autism, giving hundreds of people across the Upstate access to the life-changing autism therapies they desperately need.

Sachs said, “Seeing individuals who otherwise wouldn’t have had a future now have one,” is among the top accomplishments the co-founder is proud of.

Lane said in some ways they would hope one day they wouldn’t have a business because that would mean students with autism continue to thrive and not need them anymore, but “because we are needed, we are always looking at what’s next to be done and trying to meet those needs.”

“Not everyone is the same,” Sachs said. “Every year is a different year and every year is a different journey.”

HOPE was designed for students with autism who don’t thrive in a normal classroom setting. They offer one-on-one time with licensed therapists as well.

“Here, when these students have a hard day, we have the resources to help them work through it. Other schools may not have the resources and training to handle challenging behaviors,” said Sachs.

And communication is the top priority, as around 40 percent of students with autism are non-verbal, according to Lane.

“They don’t have the ability to communicate,” she said. “They have to learn to learn.”

The school also leans on the best practice of ABA Therapy, which is helpful in decreasing aggressive behavior and building skills to replace problem behavior, said Lane.

Because of the demand, Sachs said that there is currently a waitlist to attend HOPE, and the school had to adjust because of COVID-19.

“We are somewhat limited on the number of students we can have during COVID,” she said. “Our biggest challenge right now is staff.”

“We went quickly into in-home sessions,” Lane added. “We just couldn’t stop, as students would have regressed too much.”

Lane said they are fortunate for being able to create this “HOPE family. The staff and the parents, we all care about the same things.”

“I feel like we have changed the trajectories for hundreds of lives,” Sachs added. “Because we had a service that worked.”

HOW PROJECT HOPE PROVIDES SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES

Along with the instruction, the Plumers said HOPE has also been supportive of them if they have issues with Jack at home.

“They help us through therapy sessions and have changed our lives for the better,” Becki Plumer added. “They have helped us tremendously.”

“We are so grateful for them,” Tommy Plumer added. “The fact that they handle everything: Jack’s education, therapy, and life skills has been a huge burden taken off our family, and that’s what they do for us every day.”

Holmes agreed with the Plumers in that HOPE is supportive of not only the students with autism but parents as well.

“They have webinar trainings for parents that are helpful,” Holmes said. “I know other parents, and it’s good to have others who share a common bond like we have..”

Holmes said her son used to run away a lot and that’s another thing HOPE has been able to help him through.

“Khalen was so fast and would be out the door running away,” Holmes said. “It eases my mind that the therapists there have really helped him with that, because before I was scared to leave him. Now, I feel like I can go to work and be at peace knowing he is in a safe place and doesn’t run anymore.”

Above all, both families agree that through HOPE, they are able to share experiences they otherwise thought wouldn’t be possible.

“I don’t think Lisa and Susan knew what they started 25 years ago, but it has truly made a difference,” Becki Plumer said. “Him (Jack) being able to perceive things around him and seeing his excitement when he comes home after school is something we never thought we would be able to experience.”