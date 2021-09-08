Virus: School district goes virtual after 3 bus workers die

A Savannah Chatham County Public Schools bus climbs the ramp onto Veterans Parkway as drivers who called out sick on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, hold a protest outside the operations center on Gamble Road in Savannah, Ga. The district is among many struggling to procure enough bus drivers this fall. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via AP) AP

Another Georgia school district is switching to virtual learning, after two school bus drivers and a bus monitor died from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

The 9,700-student Griffin-Spalding County school system made the announcement late Monday, citing a disruption in student transportation.

Districts across Georgia are struggling to line up enough drivers and monitors to keep buses running. In Savannah, some bus drivers staged a sickout for the second day on Tuesday after a similar protest on Friday.

At least 210,000 Georgia students in 54 districts and charter networks have had their school schedules disrupted because of COVID-19. Some districts have taken days off, some shifted to every-other-day schedules and some sent home individual schools or grades. That’s more than 12% of Georgia’s 1.7 million public school students.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals remains above 6,000, the highest level since the start of the pandemic. The number of newly reported cases has decreased in recent days, although cases remain near all-time high levels. The number of newly reported deaths continues to rise sharply, with Georgia currently averaging more than 80 deaths a day, totaling more than 23,000 since the pandemic began. Deaths usually trail behind new cases and hospitalizations, so it's likely the number of new deaths will remain elevated for weeks even if new infections fall.

More than 34,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported among children aged 5-17 in the two weeks ended Sept. 2, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data, with more than 125 infection clusters reported in K-12 schools during that period.

In the Griffin-Spalding district on the southern fringe of suburban Atlanta, bus driver Natalia D'Angelo and monitor Marie Darley died from COVID-19 last month, while driver Bobby Leverette died Sunday.

“Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with friends, family and coworkers,” the district said in a statement. It asked parents to drive students to and from school Tuesday, saying widespread bus delays were expected. Virtual learning will begin Wednesday and last at least the rest of the week. The district’s Griffin High School had switched to virtual on Sept. 1 and is scheduled to stay that way until Monday, because there weren’t enough employees to staff all classrooms.

School system spokesperson Adam Pugh said some drivers have been calling in sick, saying “it is hard to know whether that is motivated by fear or actual symptoms.” He said the district is trying to hire 12 drivers and four monitors, which would be enough fill seven unfilled routes. He said that of 96 current drivers, four are on leave and five are out sick, four of those because of continuning effects from COVID-19.

The district is offering $500 to new bus drivers, and is considering paying all bus drivers an additional $1,000 or more.

Griffin-Spalding bus driver Cathedra Jones told WAGA-TV last week that many drivers are afraid because of COVID-19 and that she’s thinking about retiring.

“Life is more important than money,” said Jones, who said she was in an intensive care unit for three months last year after she contracted the respiratory illness. She believes she caught COVID-19 while driving a bus.

In the Savannah-Chatham district, officials said about 45 drivers were protesting Tuesday. That's about 20% of bus drivers in what is Georgia's largest school district outside metro Atlanta, with 36,000 students. School officials say they've pressed other employees into driving buses but acknowledged “the possibility of delays.”

Savannah-Chatham had already suspended transporting children to charter schools because of a driver shortage.

Protesting drivers in Savannah-Chatham tell local news outlets that the district is requiring them to pick up students who aren't wearing masks, that they don't have enough time between runs to sanitize buses and that they're unhappy with how the district pays them.

Parents say they're confused about whether they can rely on buses to take their children to school. Frederica Green told the Savannah Morning News that the bus for her youngest child to Port Wentworth Elementary wasn't on time Tuesday and that on Friday she got a last-minute notice that she might need to pick up the child from school.

“I feel like at this point, everybody knows that everything is chaos," Green said.