Editorial Roundup: Missouri

Kansas City Star. September 4, 2021.

Editorial: Missouri honoring Confederate traitors is great, but gay history? Back in the closet

After two days of withering criticism, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said late Friday it would reinstall an exhibit dedicated to gay and lesbian history in Kansas City.

But that’s not exactly true.

The department said the display will reopen, but not in the Missouri State Capitol, where it stood for four days before it was abruptly removed under pressure from conservatives. Instead, the exhibit will go up in the Lohman Building, across the street from the Capitol building.

It’s hard to imagine a more salt-in-the-wounds response. The state is now telling gays and lesbians they aren’t good enough for the Capitol. Instead, Missouri says, the LGBTQ community must settle for display in a room nearby.

“The Parson administration is still caving to pressure from bigots to keep LGBT history in the closet, censoring the story of marginalized Missourians in the process,” said Missouri House Democrats in a statement. Correct.

We thought separate-but-equal died a half century ago. Not in Jefferson City, it seems, where discrimination is alive and well.

“We apologize for the way this unfolded,” said a statement from Dru Buntin, DNR director. Why, then, make matters worse?

And where’s the apology from Gov. Mike Parson, who lied about the process? “The statutory procedure the governor says wasn’t followed … does not exist,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. “The governor had no justification for removing this exhibit and no excuse for not restoring it.”

State lawmakers who aided and abetted the original bigotry were also silent. Because those opposing the display lack the courage, or the decency, to defend themselves.

The controversy began last week when the exhibit, called “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights,” was opened on the first floor of the state Capitol building in Jefferson City.

The series was developed by a history class at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and has traveled throughout the region for years. It’s freely available online.

It isn’t a polemic, or a political statement, or a value judgment. It’s history. Important history. That’s why it was displayed in the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol, where the state’s stories should be told.

That isn’t what has happened. It appears a state legislative staffer was somehow offended by the exhibit, raised a stink on social media, got a few legislators to agree, and DNR pulled the display after just four days.

“To God be the glory!” the offended staffer posted on Facebook.

The decision to take the display down, and then move it across the street, may well violate the law. There is no requirement that the state offer such an exhibit, but once it has done so, taking it down based on its content, particularly for a religious motive, is a clear First Amendment violation.

More broadly, the decision was an insult to all Missourians, including tens of thousands of LGBTQ residents. “Sounds like we’ve been moved from the broom closet to a walk-in closet,” said state Sen. Greg Razer of Kansas City. “Better, but still a closet.”

The Missouri Capitol is a public building. It belongs to everyone. Any state that can display a bust of the late Rush Limbaugh, despite his offensive beliefs, can temporarily display in the Capitol a history of gays and lesbians organizing for rights.

Missouri State Parks runs the Confederate Memorial State Historic Site. Apparently, going to war to maintain slavery should be honored, but ending discrimination against gays and lesbians is offensive.

From 1996 until 2001, the Taliban destroyed much of the cultural and intellectual history of Afghanistan. “Taliban fighters killed artists, musicians and poets; destroyed antiquities, musical instruments and audio cassettes; banned singing and burned down libraries; and let museums crumble to disrepair, destruction and looting,” ABC News reported.

Taliban fighters claimed a faith motive for the destruction. “We deem it a must … because of our religious responsibility,” a spokesman said at the time. That isn’t “to God be the glory!” but it’s close. Too close.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 6, 2021.

Editorial: Free speech, or a recognized right to be disruptive and rude?

Radical right members of local councils and school boards around the country are energized like never before over coronavirus vaccine mandates and mask requirements. They are churning up far-right rabble rousers and either actively encouraging the disruption of local meetings or turning a blind eye to it, as has been obvious in recent St. Louis County Council meetings. School boards, working hard to put masking policies in place before in-person classes start in earnest after Labor Day, are having trouble getting urgent work done because of meeting disruptions. That’s a huge problem all by itself.

In order to regain control, some elected officials have resorted to votes of censure against fellow elected officials who are leading such disruptions. A non-partisan elected member of the Houston Community College Board of Trustees decided to fight back in court after he faced a censure vote, and now the case is heading to the Supreme Court. Censure, he argues, violates his First Amendment free-speech rights. Which is utter nonsense, regardless of whether the Supreme Court has agreed to hear him out after a federal appeals panel in New Orleans found enough basis in his argument to let his case proceed.

Censure in most cases is not a serious punishment. It’s tantamount to an official scolding and carries little punitive weight other than to embarrass the offender in hopes that the disruptive behavior will stop. At no time was the Houston trustee, David Wilson, ever subjected to prior restraint of his free speech rights.

His antics long preceded the pandemic and had nothing to do with masking and vaccines. But if his First Amendment claim is upheld, the reverberations could unleash a tsunami of similar claims by others asserting a right to be insulting, to use foul language, or to engage in whatever loud, disruptive behavior they deem necessary to get attention. If taken to the extremes, the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 could credibly argue that they were simply exercising the right to disrupt under the First Amendment.

The dangers this case poses for democracy’s survival and long-honored standards of civil discourse are enormous.

Wilson used a website and interviews to air his grievances with his fellow trustees. The New York Times reported that he also orchestrated robocalls and hired private investigators to determine if another trustee had lied about her residency. That’s what prompted the censure in 2018.

The conservative New Orleans appeals panel unanimously determined that reprimanding an elected official “for speech addressing a matter of public concern is an actionable First Amendment claim.” Curiously, it was only the scolding that irked the judges. The Houston trustees also revoked Wilson’s reimbursement privileges for official travel, which the judges had no problem with.

We’re all for First Amendment rights, but this case goes way beyond the bounds of a legitimate free-speech claim.

Jefferson City News Tribune. September 3, 2021.

Editorial: Honoring two of our own

We join state officials in honoring Sgt. Michael Ottolini and Officer Lee Alex Clawson, two members of the Jefferson City Police Department who were awarded Missouri’s highest recognition for first responders in critical incidents.

They were among 15 first responders and seven civilians who were awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals on Wednesday.

The pair each received the Medal of Value, Missouri’s highest award recognizing public safety officers.

We recently reported what happened on the night of April 15, 2020:

JCPD officers were investigating drive-by shootings into homes on the city’s west side when they chased a suspect vehicle that refused to stop.

After a nine-minute chase that went through several neighborhoods, Jamie Williams and Anthony Wilson, both of Jefferson City, fled the vehicle.

While another officer pursued Williams, Ottolini — who had joined the pursuit — and Clawson — who had arrived on-scene to assist — pursued Wilson into a wooded area. It was dark and the area contained thick brush and downed trees.

Early in the foot chase, Ottolini reportedly saw Wilson reach into his waistband for what he believed was a weapon. Clawson jumped over a chain-link fence and tackled Wilson. Wilson shot Clawson twice in the abdomen. Ottolini pulled Clawson away from Wilson and drew his service pistol. Wilson, still armed, and posing a threat to both officers, was shot by Ottolini, ending the threat. Wilson died at the scene.

Clawson’s ballistic vest took one round, while the second caused a laceration to his lower torso. He has since been promoted to detective.

Williams was captured and charged with several crimes.

Gov. Mike Parson, a former sheriff, said at Wednesday’s ceremony society sometimes takes law enforcement and emergency personnel for granted.

“But let’s be honest, for a lot of you sitting in these seats, it’s a job that most of us don’t want to do. What’s important is sacrificing for others, and put them above you, and I think that’s one of the highest callings of a public servant,” Parson said.

It’s unfortunate that a life had to be taken in this situation. However, Clawson and Ottolini showed courage, with their decisive action, saving their own lives and perhaps others.

