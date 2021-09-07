UAB ER nurses hold protest over conditions, pay

Emergency room nurses at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital briefly refused to clock in Sunday night as part of a protest over pay and working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic that they said has left them overwhelmed and feeling defeated.

News outlets report that the night shift nurses briefly refused to start their shift on Sunday night as part of a planned protest. Nurses said they were fighting for equal compensation and described working through a surge of COVID-19 patients while being understaffed. The hospital said there were about 20 medical staff involved in the protest and the workers began their shifts after discussing their concerns with hospital leaders.

One nurse, whose name was not given, told WVTM that nurses felt overwhelmed after working on the front line through multiple resurgences of the virus.

Another unnamed nurse told the station that the protesting hospital workers felt defeated and wanted their voices heard.

The nurses said it was part of a planned protest and said that patients were not denied care because day shift workers stayed late.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

UAB Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe said in a statement that, “after discussing their concerns with hospital leadership this evening, emergency department staff joined their colleagues to care for patients.”

She said the discussions will continue.

“The COVID pandemic and recent Delta variant surge have stressed the healthcare system and put tremendous pressure on our staff – including nurses on the front lines,” Poe stated.