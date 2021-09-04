Georgia doctor who delivered over 10,000 babies dies at 99

A longtime southwest Georgia doctor credited with delivering more than 10,000 babies has died.

Funeral services were scheduled for Sunday for Dr. John S. Inman Jr. of Albany. He died Wednesday at age 99, according to Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors, which handled the arrangements.

Inman's obituary said he was born on his grandparents' dairy farm in 1921. After graduating from medical school at Emory University in 1945, he served several years as an Army Air Corps officer after World War II, then returned to Albany to practice in 1952.

Inman spent more than 60 years practicing as an obstetrician-gynecologist.

He helped found Veranda Medical Group with partner doctors decades ago. In a statement, the group called Inman “a pioneer of women’s health in southwest Georgia.”

Inman retired in 2013. His obituary did not give a cause of death.

He died just a few weeks shy of his 100th birthday in October.