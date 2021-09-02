Arians: Bucs reach fully vaccinated status ahead of opener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP

Coach Bruce Arians says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making the reigning Super Bowl champions the second NFL team to announce they’ve reached that status.

“We’re 100% vaccinated. Everybody in our organization — all the players, all the coaches, everybody,” Arians said after practice Thursday.

The Bucs open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9. The Atlanta Falcons are the other team that’s announced its roster is fully vaccinated.

Earlier Thursday, kicker Ryan Succop was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Three other Tampa Bay players — defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett — are expected to return from the list before next week’s opener, Arians said.

Running back Leonard Fournette was among players who’ve been vaccinated since training camp began in late July.

“People are still catching (COVID-19), but it just made it a lot better that I have the shot. ... We need every hand in here for these next couple of big games we’ve got coming up, especially the opener,” Fournette said.