Editorial Roundup: Florida

Miami Herald. August 20, 2021.

Editorial: Has DeSantis muzzled Florida’s top doc? Rivkees, a pediatrician, silent as kids get COVID

Where in the world is Florida’s surgeon general — a pediatrician, no less — as COVID numbers spike for kids in Florida?

We may have trouble summoning up his face, but Dr. Scott Rivkees was named to the top medical job in the state by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April 2019. The doctor’s official biography on the state’s website is overflowing with pediatrics (though not public health) credentials: He was “professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida College of Medicine and physician-in-chief of UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital.” He served as “academic chair of pediatrics at Orlando Health and pediatric chair at Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Sacred Heart in Pensacola.”

And yet he’s been pretty much missing from the public eye as the state continues to face its worst health crisis ever, with children being hospitalized for COVID in greater numbers. Unfortunately, masks in schools have become a ridiculously contested issue, as thousands of students in districts across the state are being exposed to COVID and sent home to isolate or quarantine.

What is Rivkees’ job, if not to lead at this critical moment?

It wasn’t always this way. Rivkees used to make at least some public appearances. But in April 2020, during a press conference, he apparently went off script, warning that Floridians might have to social distance for up to a year (a comment that not only was correct but actually underestimated the pandemic’s tightening hold on us).

Minutes later, Helen Aguirre Ferré, DeSantis communications director at the time, whisked him from the briefing, later blaming a scheduling conflict. Public records didn’t support that claim, Politico later reported. Ferré — now the executive director of the Florida GOP — then insisted that it was an unplanned meeting that suddenly required Rivkees’ presence. Uh-huh.

That was more than a year ago. More than 40,000 people have now died in Florida from COVID. A second pandemic-era school year is beginning. And although the delta variant has fueled a huge increase in all cases, a Miami Herald story on Aug. 9 detailed a rapid rise in serious COVID illness among Florida children especially.

We asked the state Department of Health by email on Tuesday if the surgeon general had anything to say about kids in Florida getting sick from COVID. We got no response. Rivkees did surface publicly Aug. 6 — but only to adopt a Health Department rule that essentially puts in place DeSantis’ executive order on masks in schools. The order allows parents to opt out of masks, even though children under 12 still can’t be vaccinated, and school districts that defy it risk financial penalties, such as salary cuts to school officials. In fact, on Friday, state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran put Broward County and Alachua County school board members on notice the that they could start losing their monthly pay starting next week unless they reverse the mask mandates they approved.

Basically, DeSantis is the one in the virtual white coat these days, anyway. In the months since that interrupted press conference, the governor — who is running for reelection and possibly for president in 2024 — has fully embraced his informal role as medical chief of the state.

His support for vaccines has been tepid. He pushed hard for vaccines among the elderly early on, but we don’t see the same coordinated efforts to get the people who are flooding hospitals or the young and healthy vaccinated, too. Recently, though, he’s found a new focus: monoclonal antibody treatment, the kind used on former President Trump. (You’ll remember Trump’s support helped get DeSantis elected.)

DeSantis is pitching the treatment, made by Regeneron, as a way to reduce the severity of the disease and cut hospitalizations. He’s been zipping around the state to promote it in places like Tampa and Orlando, brushing off the fact that he’s touting a treatment in which a top donor’s company has invested millions.

We’re thrilled that there actually is a treatment. We fervently hope it keeps people out of hospitals. But treatment after you’re sick is not a free get-out-of-getting-vaccinated pass, despite the governor’s enthusiasm. And this treatment is only effective if administered within a few days of testing positive for COVID. Vaccines are still the best way to prevent illness, something the governor has not emphasized anywhere near enough for our liking.

If all of that sounds like you need a medical degree to understand it, well, that’s our point. We have a state surgeon general. He has a specialty in pediatrics. He also has a responsibility to correct medical misinformation. And to prevent harm, to kids and all of us.

Now would be a very good time to hear from him.

Palm Beach Post. August 20, 2021.

Editorial: Draw the line for fair elections

Florida’s future, and yours, will be decided over the next few months.

U.S. Census data released Aug. 12 set in motion the process by which Florida lawmakers will redraw political district lines for federal, state and local offices. For those who dwell outside the world of politics, that might not hold much interest. But it should.

The city-by-city, block-by-block battle lines will determine for whom you can vote for city commission, which party will dominate the Legislature in Tallahassee and which bills near to your heart will get a hearing in Washington, D.C.

Where the lines fall will determine whether an incumbent faces a meaningful challenge or decides whether to run for a different office, or whether a political newcomer has any chance of winning a seat.

In a key state with 5.21 million registered Democrats and 5.15 million Republicans, the newly drawn lines for congressional districts could sway who becomes the next president of the United States.

These decisions, with their immense impact on our and our children’s futures, more often than not are crafted behind closed doors, by the very people whose political careers are on the line, people who in the recent past have shamelessly put partisan aims above what you and I might consider fairness. In short, those who put gamesmanship above democracy or don’t see the difference.

Floridians in 2010 voted overwhelmingly to end partisan gerrymandering, passing the Fair Districts amendments for state legislative and congressional districts.

The state constitution now prohibits political favoritism while protecting the rights of minority voters. It requires districts to be compact, contiguous, roughly equal in population and to follow city or county lines where feasible. Local governments can adopt similar standards.

Ellen Freidin, leader of FairDistricts Movement, noted in a recent briefing that the amendments don’t enforce themselves, however. GOP pols who fought the amendments in 2010 and lost promised afterward the most open, interactive, transparent redistricting process ever and held more than 25 public hearings to prove it. But in the end, they conspired with partisan operatives to draw maps that the Florida Supreme Court found unconstitutionally skewed to help Republican candidates. In that 2014 case, League of Women Voters of Florida v. Detzner, Circuit Court Judge Terry Lewis said state lawmakers made a “mockery” of redistricting.

Once those maps were redrawn, elections immediately became fairer, Freidin said. Significantly more candidates ran for election to Congress and the Florida Senate than ever. The state saw a 500% increase in races decided within a 6-point margin.

“We’ve learned if the Fair District Amendments are applied, that competition increases,” she said. “Dramatically.”

Before the amendments passed, Florida rarely saw serious competition in congressional races. But in a healthy change, 2016 saw five close races, each of which resulted in a change of party for a district, including two in South Florida that changed from Republican to Democratic, the 26th and 27th, in Miami-Dade County.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Miami), then Florida’s longest-serving congressperson, opted not to run for re-election in the 27th in 2018. Democrat Donna Shalala, former Secretary of Health and Human Services and University of Miami president, succeeded her.

Some incumbents moved to other districts or ran for other offices, rather than stand for re-election in a district that no longer was a lock for them, Freidin said. Others moderated positions on issues to adjust to the changed political complexion of their reconfigured districts.

Fair District supporters fear that partisans again are poised to rejigger the rules, however, as the decennial redistricting process unfolds over the next several months.

They find little indication that data or discussions will be brought to the public in a meaningful way. And when, inevitably, the maps the GOP-controlled Legislature approves end up in litigation, the arbiter this time will be a more conservative leaning Florida Supreme Court, whose balance has been tipped by our Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

The Fair District amendments can strengthen democracy in Florida, if only the lawmakers who control the process would stand behind them. Sadly, when a coalition of Florida groups asked state Senate and House members to pledge allegiance to the Fair District Amendments, only 17 of 160 lawmakers signed.

We urge you to stay on top of this issue because many elections are decided before you get to the voting booth.

Daytona Beach News-Journal. August 22, 2021.

Editorial: At next weekend’s races including the Coke Zero Sugar 400, safety should be a top concern

There was a time when race fans’ biggest concerns were the cost of the tickets and whether their coolers met the Daytona International Speedway’s guidelines. That was before a pandemic gripped the nation — putting severe and sensible restrictions on large gatherings.

The Speedway only cancelled one motorcycle race — the 2020 Daytona 200, which typically takes place during Bike Week. For last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 — one of the few live sporting events not cancelled in the early days of COVID’s ascendancy — ticket capacity was sharply reduced to about 20 percent and strict social-distancing and mask-wearing guidelines were implemented. The cap on ticket sales was lifted slightly for the Daytona 500, but the same rules were deployed.

Many expressed disapproval for the decision to allow even limited fans — or to have the races at all. Yet the Speedway deserved the praise it received for its steps to keep fans safe and stop the spread of the virus.

For next weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and Wawa 250 Xfinity Series race, the boundaries are a little less clear. Speedway officials announced in early June that they were lifting all restrictions for the race. Masks would not be required, and there would be no caps on capacity. Fans would have access to the infield ballfield and pit-road area, The News-Journal’s Zach Dean reported, along with camping in the infield.

“There’s been a lot of excitement that we’re back open and it’ll be the race experience that this community is used to,” said Speedway President Frank Kelleher. That statement perfectly encompasses the idea of a COVID-free race event — a weekend of easy fun, and a badly needed boost for the area’s hospitality industry.

That was, of course, before the highly contagious and more health-threatening delta variant of COVID burst onto the scene. Now that excitement is giving way to trepidation. With less than a week to go, it seems highly unlikely that the races can be cancelled.

What happens now?

There’s a strong possibility that some ticket-holding fans just won’t show up. It’s hard to take a vacation to a community where the hospitals are full, vaccination rates are low and the delta variant has taken hold.

Those who show up, however, should be protected as much as possible. One thing seems obvious: As much as possible, the Speedway should bring back the protective measures it’s deployed so well in past races. The hand-washing stations and sanitizer dispensers. The carefully planned foot-traffic patterns meant to keep fans from milling around together.

And — as unpopular a decision as it may be — the Speedway should consider implementing a mandate to wear face coverings, backed with the best possible effort to enforce the rules.

We know this would be a wildly unpopular decision. And Speedway officials,, who rely on a small army of temporary workers to make race events work, don’t really have time to recruit and train “mask police.”

But Speedway leaders have a history of doing their best to make things work. Earlier this week, they told Dean that they were proceeding as planned, with no real restrictions — but that things “could pivot.” It’s already been announced that fans in suites and other indoor locations will be required to wear face coverings. We would not be surprised to learn that the Speedway has a contingency plan in the works for the stands as well.

“We will adjust if we need to. Our fan safety, employee safety and competitor safety is the No. 1 priority for us,” Kelleher said.

That’s the right attitude. These are tough decisions — especially for people who are weary of months of restrictions. But these are also extraordinary times — and nobody wants to learn, a month or two from now, that these races have spawned tragedies in cities across the nation.

South Florida Sun Sentinel. August 20, 2021.

Editorial: Legislators should work with school boards, not poison them with politics

Florida school districts need more support from state politicians, not more politics.

Yet a proposed constitutional amendment would make all school board races partisan. Florida’s public schools already are dealing with the new COVID-19 surge. They don’t need a new political surge.

The sponsor of the legislation is Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers. “Parents,” Roach said, “are outraged by the radicalism of the entrenched educational establishment, and incumbent school board members across the country will see a reckoning of historic proportions at the ballot box in 2022.”

Translation: Some school districts have dared to defy Gov. DeSantis and the entrenched Republican radicalism by setting policies that emphasize the safety of students. Some districts have dared to suggest that students benefit from studying race issues. Some districts actually prioritize traditional public schools over charter schools.

According to Republicans, it all must stop.

In 1998, Florida voters changed the state constitution to make school board races nonpartisan. The change made sense at the time and still does.

In an ideal world, there are no Republican or Democratic issues when it comes to education. Some of South Florida’s most capable school board members never made their political affiliation an issue.

Florida has not been in that ideal world for some time. It began in 1999, when Republicans gained full control of Tallahassee. New Gov. Jeb Bush began setting policies aimed at privatizing public education.

Those policies have continued and expanded. This year, the Legislature and Gov. DeSantis expanded the private school voucher program to include families that are middle-class and above. Originally, the program was to be only for low-income families.

More recently, however, Republicans have tried to move from control of statewide policy to control of local policy. Rather than allow each district to set rules on masks, Gov. DeSantis has sought to prevent school boards from enacting mask mandates, just as he rendered cities and counties incapable of creating measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

DeSantis made clear in June his intent to politicize school board elections. “We’re not going to support any Republican candidate for school board,” the governor told Fox News, “who supports critical race theory in all 67 counties or supports mandatory masking of school children.”

DeSantis added, “Local elections matter. We are going to get the Florida political apparatus involved so we can make sure there’s not a single school board member who supports critical race theory.”

No school district had included critical race theory in its curriculum before DeSantis got the Board of Education to ban it. DeSantis is pushing his own indoctrination even as he complains about indoctrination.

Republicans like to claim that they are about choice for parents on their children’s education. This amendment, though, would reduce choice for parents when deciding who will oversee public schools.

In nonpartisan races, all voters can cast ballots, regardless of party. That’s how it is for judicial elections. If no candidate in the primary gets more than 50%, the top two finishers advance to the general election.

Partisan primaries exclude Democrats or Republicans if their candidates aren’t on the ballot. They also exclude voters with no party affiliation.

In theory, all voters are eligible if all the candidates are from one party. In practice, both parties close primaries to all but their voters by using write-in candidates. It’s a sham, but the Legislature has refused to propose an amendment that would close the loophole.

Primary turnout is always much lower than that of the general election. Last year, it was 28% in the August primary and 77% in November, when the presidential race was on the ballot.

Primaries attract the most extreme voters from each party. Roach’s proposal would empower candidates with narrow agendas over those concerned about how children can best learn.

“There is now a clear partisan divide,” Roach said, “over issues of critical race theory, mask mandates, bathroom policies and school choice. … Knowing the political affiliation of candidates should be a fundamental right for all citizens in a representative democracy. Why should we hide this information from voters?”

In fact, candidates have ways of making their party affiliation known to voters. Next year, we may see more of that. But most candidates run on core education issues, not the sideshow cultural issues that Roach embraces, such as his fight with the Lee County School Board over bathroom policy.

Fortunately, there is no Senate version of the bill. And even if the Legislature passed the bill, it would only place it as a constitutional amendment on next year’s ballot. If at least 60% of voters approved it, the switch would take effect in 2024.

Roach presumes that Florida’s schools need more of what Tallahassee has been sending. He’s wrong.

Orlando Sentinel. August XX, 2021.

Editorial: The tweets of a dangerously disengaged governor

During the latest COVID surge, Ron DeSantis posted scores of tweets on his official Twitter account, @GovRonDeSantis, mirroring the governor’s priorities.

He weighed in on issues of vital interest to Floridians, like the condo collapse in Surfside, the approach of tropical weather and the red tide outbreaks on Florida’s west coast.

He also posted multiple times about Cuba’s protests, the Texas border and the death of longtime FSU football coach Bobby Bowden.

DeSantis even found time to post about Florida’s annual python hunt — twice.

That’s two more times than he posted about the crush of COVID patients pushing the limits of Florida’s hospital system.

Two more times than he posted to console the hundreds of families who lost loved ones during this summer’s COVID outbreak.

And two more times than he posted a plea for his fellow Floridians to get vaccinated to spare themselves, their families and their neighbors from COVID’s worst consequences.

If you were one of the 1.1. million followers of DeSantis’ Twitter account, you would have little way of knowing — based on his tweets from July 1, around the time the outbreak began, through last week — that COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths were surging in Florida.

DeSantis tweeted about 130 times during that period, and just once did he mention vaccines. That tweet simply quoted a researcher saying Florida had “protected the vulnerable by vaccinating the older population.”

“Protected.” Past tense. Nothing urging Floridians who remain unvaccinated to go get the shot that would most likely prevent them from going to the hospital, or dying. Just more boasting about that period last spring — months ago — before the governor started treating vaccines as an afterthought.

Instead, DeSantis has tweeted at least 11 times since Aug. 5 about monoclonal antibody therapies that are administered after someone is infected with COVID.

So, Twitter silence from the governor about prevention, but by comparison an avalanche of tweets about after-the-fact treatment.

We don’t begrudge DeSantis for promoting lifesaving therapies, although a news report revealed that one of the governor’s top campaign donors is the CEO of a hedge fund with a hefty investment in Regeneron Pharmaceutical, the company that manufactures those treatments.

We can’t say if that connection has anything to do with DeSantis’ heightened interest in monoclonal antibody treatments. Whatever the reason, it’s good that more Floridians are getting access to these treatments.

But we can say that the governor’s failure to loudly and consistently promote the best shot we have to getting through this pandemic — vaccines — amounts to a dereliction of duty.

The crisis in Florida that he’s neglecting deepens with every day that passes.

On Thursday, the Florida Hospital Association reported 16,973 COVID hospitalizations across the state, a new pandemic record.

Florida leads the nation in per capita and total number of people hospitalized. Same for total number of COVID infections.

Florida leads the nation in COVID deaths over the past seven days and is fifth in per capita deaths.

What we don’t lead the nation in is vaccinations. Florida has barely cracked 50% of the population. We’re just middle of the pack among other states and territories.

The result? Hospitals are running out of intensive care beds. A majority of hospitals are expecting to face critical staffing shortages. Seminole County is urging people to limit 911 calls because ambulances can’t handle the load. Lake County is so overwhelmed it had to call for EMS help from other counties. Emergency rooms are packed.

“There can be no question that many Florida hospitals are stretched to their absolute limits,” said Mary Mayhew, head of the Florida Hospital Association and DeSantis’ former health secretary.

The governor’s response? His education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, is going to war with school districts who, in the name of keeping kids safe, want students to wear masks. The governor’s also going to court to defend a law that prohibits businesses like cruise lines from requiring customers to have been vaccinated.

When he’s not battling people who are trying to keep Floridians safe, the governor is tweeting about handing out bonus checks to cops and teachers (checks that resulted from congressional Democrats passing the American Rescue Plan over Republican opposition, a detail the governor deliberately omits).

Our chief concern here is not whether DeSantis is using his Twitter account to boost his political fortunes. At this point, whatever.

But a governor armed with such a powerful tool for communicating with the public needs to also use his account to help his constituents. And the best way to help them during this difficult time is to get them vaccinated against a deadly and increasingly infectious disease.

We don’t understand why the governor can’t see that, unless he’s made a political calculation that downplaying vaccines will serve his political aims.

Other governors are doing it, including Alabama Republican Kay Ivey, who has made several vaccine pleas over the last few weeks.

We’ve begged DeSantis in previous editorials to do better, to get his fellow Floridians vaccinated so we can find a way out of this.

Please, governor, go back to the playbook you had last spring when you barnstormed the state to get older Floridians vaccinated.

Help us get through this crisis. Use the power of your bully pulpit — including your Twitter account — to save people from suffering by getting the COVID vaccine.

We’re begging you. Again.

END