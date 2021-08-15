Mississippi woman gets life back with new bladder therapy

There were days, sometimes weeks, when Ashlee Lunsford barely left her bed. Pain pulsed through her body and her depression and anxiety rose as her health spiraled downward.

The only thing getting Lunsford up: her bladder insistently prodding her to the nearest bathroom 50 or 60 times a day, she said.

The 34-year-old Braxton mother of three said the condition began when she was age 16 after a cyst raptured in her right ovary. Lunsford said it felt as though someone had taken a hot knife to her lower body.

Years went by without a diagnosis. Lunsford frequently visited doctors and emergency rooms while in pain, only to be dismissed and treated as if she was just trying to get a prescription for pain medication.

“It’s an unseen pain,” she said. “People don’t realize how severe it can get.”

It wasn’t until she was evaluated by Dr. Robert Harris, the first subspecialist in Mississippi in female medicine and reconstructive surgery, that Lunsford was diagnosed at 27 with interstitial cystitis, a chronic bladder condition causing severe pain and a constant feeling of having to use the restroom.

“So many people, especially women, just suffer for many, many years these horrible problems,” Harris said, such as social isolation, depression and anxiety because of concerns about loss of bladder control in crowds.

Interstitial cystitis, usually referred to as IC, affects both women and men, but is more prevalent in women. Between 3 to 8 million women and 1 to 4 million men have the condition in the United States, according to data by the Interstitial Cystitis Association. In Mississippi, between 38,666 and 117,545 people have the condition.

After her diagnoses, Lunsford tried various treatments, including Botox injections into her bladder and surgical implantation of a device that sends electric pulses to the bladder to relieve pain and the urge to urinate. Most were ineffective or only provided temporary relief.

Harris then recommended Lunsford try a new therapy. After a few days using the Axonics device, Lunsford said she knew it would work for her. The new device succeeded where other treatments had failed: it relieved her pain and decreased the urge to empty her bladder dozens of times a day. In August 2020, she had a permanent version implanted.

Harris estimated that the Axonics therapy has penetrated between 1% and 3% of the potential market. Many women who need it don’t know about or haven’t been offered the device, he said.

Lunsford is taking back control of her life. She helps run her husband’s two construction companies and is enjoying going to her son’s soccer games, camping with her family, and driving for longer periods of time without worrying where the nearest restroom is.

Fourteen-year-old Blaine, who has witnessed his mom’s journey and seen the changes the new therapy has brought, summed up what his mom being better means to him in one word.

“Everything.”

As Lunsford sat next to her son, a white and light green Axonics box with the charging device resting near her on the grey couch, tears welled in her eyes after Blaine’s reply.

“She did it,” Blaine said. “That if you dedicate yourself to something that you’re trying to accomplish, then do it. Don’t stop.”

Lunsford cautioned that while her experience with interstitial cystitis and various treatments is different than what others might be going through, she wants those suffering to know they’re not alone in their pain. She encouraged them to keep going and for others to listen and understand pain isn’t always visible.

“Don’t make us feel like we’re a drug addict because we’re hurting,” she said. “Help us.”