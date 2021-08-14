Police: Man stabbed at protest at Los Angeles City Hall

A man was stabbed Saturday at a protest on the south lawn of Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The department said on its Twitter account that it is “aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD," referring to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fight occurred between protesters and counter-protesters at the rally, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, Lopez said.

"No arrests have been made but investigation is on going,” the department tweeted.

A reporter for the Los Angeles Times tweeted that the stabbing took place at a rally against vaccine requirements that began about 3 p.m.

“Crowd members at the anti-vax rally saying he was on their side of the fight,” the reporter tweeted.