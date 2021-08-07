Friday Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have secured their future at quarterback.

Josh Allen became the NFL’s second-highest paid player by signing a six-year contract that has a potential worth of $258 million, of which an NFL-record $150 million is guaranteed. The fourth-year starter still has two years left on his contract, and the extension locks him up through the 2028 season.

The total value and annual average of Allen’s deal ranks second in the NFL behind only Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year, $450 million contract last year.

The Bills announced the signing, and a person with direct knowledge told The Associated Press of the contract’s value. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Allen and the team did not disclose those figures.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

— By John Wawrow

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Jackson hadn’t practiced yet during training camp, and his absence was an early jolt for the Ravens. He missed the team’s first practice July 28, and coach John Harbaugh announced afterward that the star quarterback had tested positive for COVID-19. Jackson also tested positive last season and missed a game.

Baltimore plays its first preseason game Aug. 14 against New Orleans.

PRO BASKETBALL

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant is staying with the Brooklyn Nets long term.

Durant agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension, business partner Rich Kleiman announced on Boardroom, their sports business media network.

Durant just finished his first season playing for the Nets after sitting out the 2019-20 season recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists, showing he had shaken off the injury to regain the form that made him the 2014 NBA MVP and a four-time scoring champion.

The extension begins with the 2022-23 season.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, even though he might miss most of the upcoming season due to a knee injury.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the two sides were still finalizing terms of the contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Leonard averaged 24.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season but was even more dominant in the playoffs.

The Clippers, who reached the Western Conference finals last season, have also agreed to re-sign guard Reggie Jackson and have signed Justise Winslow.

— By Joe Reedy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry finalized his $215 million, four-year contract extension as the Golden State Warriors began building their roster around the longtime face of the franchise at the start of free agency.

It marks the second $200 million-plus contract of Curry’s decorated career that includes three championships.

Earlier in the day, Golden State signed free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica to a one-year contract that will pay him the league minimum and added free agent forward Otto Porter Jr., also on a veteran minimum contract for next season worth $2,389,641.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt.

The reigning NBA champions announced the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye. The Bucks also officially announced they had re-signed forward Bobby Portis.

Hill, 35, previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20. He averaged 8.7 points this past season with Oklahoma City and Philadelphia.

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks signed free agent Reggie Bullock, another backcourt addition for star point guard Luka Doncic with the club set to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

Bullock is getting a $30.5 million, three-year contract after averaging 10.9 points in his second season with the New York Knicks. The 30-year-old is averaging 7.6 points for his career.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks re-signed backup point guard Lou Williams to a $5 million, one-year contract.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract, securing the 23-year-old center as one of their foundational players.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

Shamet was obtained by the Nets from the Clippers on Nov. 19. In his lone season with Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists.

BASEBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of the sport's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately.

GOLF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.

Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back.

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford advanced to the U.S. Women’s Amateur semifinals, beating Kan Bunnabodee of Thailand 3 and 2 at Westchester Country Club.

Heck, from Memphis, Tennessee, will face Jensen Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina, the University of Kentucky player who beat Emily Mahar of Australia 6 and 5.

TENNIS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jenson Brooksby beat 11th-seeded John Millman of Australia 6-1, 6-2 in just 67 minutes at the Citi Open to reach the final four of his first ATP 500 event. The 20-year-old from Sacramento, California is the lowest-ranked semifinalist in Washington since John Isner in 2007.

Next up is another seeded, and even younger, opponent: No. 5 Jannik Sinner, a 19-year-old from Italy who defeated Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-4, 6-2.

The other semifinal will be 2015 champion Kei Nishikori against Mackie McDonald, who has never reached an ATP final.

HORSE RACING

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) — Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen tied the North American record for victories by a trainer when Shanghai Dream won the sixth race at Ellis Park.

Asmussen equaled the mark of 9,445 set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72.