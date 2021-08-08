Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

(Columbia) The State. Aug. 3, 2021.

Editorial: SC native Raven Saunders’ Olympic protest is a case of no harm, no foul

What would you do when the world is watching?

Shot-putter and Charleston native Raven Saunders decided to make a statement.

Standing on the Olympic podium in Tokyo with a silver medal hanging from her neck, Saunders raised her arms, crossing them to form an X. She told NBC news that the gesture represented “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”

Her actions caused no disruption or chaos, but Saunders is under scrutiny for violating the Olympics’ rule against demonstrations.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter reads, “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

Now, political protests at Olympic and other sporting events are nothing new. Athletes are, after all, people with values and beliefs and inevitably some find the opportunity to express their beliefs in front of a large audience hard to resist.

Standing on that podium puts Olympic athletes in a unique position. In that moment, with the world’s press watching, they have a platform many would envy.

While the International Olympic Committee is looking into Saunders’ actions, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in a statement that Saunders’ gesture did not breach its rules.

“As with all delegations, Team USA is governed by the Olympic Charter and rules set forth by the IOC for Tokyo 2020,” the USOPC said in a statement sent to Reuters. “Per the USOPC’s delegation terms, the USOPC conducted its own review and determined that Raven Saunders’ peaceful expression in support of racial and social justice that happened at the conclusion of the ceremony was respectful of her competitors and did not violate our rules related to demonstration.”

Athletes who participate in the Olympics agree to do so under the IOC rules and the IOC will make the final determination of what repercussions Saunders’ might face.

In this particular instance, we would ask the IOC to consider that Saunders’ made no vulgar gestures. She didn’t spout hatred or anger. She did not incite and promote violence.

Anticipating what may come, Saunders Tweeted, “Let them try and take this medal. I’m running across the border even though I can’t swim.” The Tweet ended with the “face with tears of joy” emoji.

When athletes opt to use that place on the podium as a platform for a cause, each case must be considered individually.

Here we have a case of no harm, no foul.

The (Charleston) Post and Courier. Aug. 2, 2021.

Editorial: SC schools must make the best use of the few tools they have to keep kids safe

Fortunately, the Legislature didn’t prohibit S.C. schools from requiring COVID-19 tests, or from requiring students to quarantine after they’ve been exposed to the virus, or from requiring social distancing — although lawmakers made the latter a lot more difficult by limiting the number of students each district can teach remotely.

Fortunately, lawmakers didn’t prohibit masks in school — just mask requirements.

For that matter, perhaps we should consider it fortunate that lawmakers didn’t take Gov. Henry McMaster’s insistence that parents know best to its logical conclusion and allow parents to decide that their children can go to school even when they have COVID, or the flu, or a stomach virus, or chickenpox, or whatever other communicable disease they might have.

Of course, there would be less need for quarantines and tests if the Legislature hadn’t prohibited schools from requiring masks in school this fall. Since it did, schools will have to work harder than they should have to in order to keep the under-12 crowd safe until the FDA allows them to be vaccinated.

So far, only a tiny number of children have died from COVID, and very few have gotten terribly sick. We certainly hope this remains the case, although we don’t know what the long-term effect of COVID infections will be. We never know what the next variant will do. We also don’t know how much of COVID’s light touch on children was the result of children being largely kept at home or masked for the first 15 months of the pandemic.

That means, as DHEC explained in guidelines released Thursday for the fall semester, schools will need to go as far as they can in creating “layered prevention strategies” to keep our schools from becoming the hot spots they never were last year precisely because of the mask mandates.

In fact, the one good thing to come out of the pandemic is the way the Department of Health and Environmental Control has found its public health voice, as a determined advocate for science over politics since the start of the pandemic and especially since Dr. Edward Simmer was named director in February. The new guidelines acknowledge the legal realities in South Carolina but don’t give an inch on stressing the importance of the masks that some lawmakers believe are a threat to parental rights. It should be clear to schools that they have an ally in DHEC — for which we should all be grateful.

Congress has showered our public schools with federal funds, and they need to spend much of the money on proven education strategies (starting with after school, summer school and one-on-one instruction) that can catch up kids from COVID learning loss and start making up for pre-COVID inadequacies. But they also need to spend it on disease-prevention. And at the top of that list (before the hysterical surface disinfecting that might be useful but is not nearly as important as we thought a year ago) should be testing and contact tracing — because those are the best tools the Legislature hasn’t taken away from them.

Right behind that should be muscular campaigns to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated, and to make the vaccine available on campus for staff, students (with parental authorization, of course) and parents.

Schools also should continue to encourage parents to require their children to wear masks. And as DHEC notes, they should enforce the federal requirement that masks be worn on public transportation, which includes school buses.

DHEC advises against segregating vaccinated from unvaccinated children, and that makes sense, because the danger to vaccinated children who are exposed to unvaccinated children is low, and parents who want to lower their children’s risk of infection have the option of getting them vaccinated.

But depending on how things develop, we’re not convinced it would be a bad idea for schools to segregate unmasked children under age 12 from masked children — since those children’s parents don’t have any way to reduce their risk of exposure as long as they’re in our schools.

We’d also urge schools to reserve as many of their limited number of remote learning spots as possible to children younger than 12 whose parents don’t want to send them to school with unmasked children. We have grave concerns about the shortcomings of remote learning, but the idea that the state of South Carolina would force parents to choose between exposing their children to infection from unmasked children and paying to send them to private school is appalling. Talk about a lack of respect for parental rights.

Of course, the Legislature could make all of this simpler by allowing mask requirements in classes where children are younger than 12, and we continue to urge lawmakers to do that. But as long as they don’t, school officials must use every tool they have as effectively as they possibly can to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools.

The State. Aug. 3, 2021.

Editorial: Redistricting should matter to all in S.C.

Redistricting and gerrymandering aren’t sexy.

No summer blockbusters or viral videos will highlight the drawing of legislative districts.

But if ensuring that South Carolina is divided into districts that allow all South Carolinians to have a voice in their government appeals to you, well then you’ll want to check out this hot new streaming service.

The State Senate is hosting 10 public hearings across the state designed to give you an opportunity to learn about the process and speak up with your concerns and questions as the state determines the boundaries of the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

(The local hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.)

Lynn Teague, Vice President for Issues and Action for the League of Women Voters of South Carolina, will be watching and her team will be using the hashtag #wearewatching to make sure legislators know it.

“Our ultimate concern is one of human nature,” Teague said, explaining that the league wants to make sure legislators are serving the public interest rather than their own private interests.

She wants South Carolinians to watch with her because redistricting “will determine whether your vote matters or not.”

The goal should be to design legislative districts without gerrymandering, defined by the Brennan Center for Justice as “the practice of drawing districts to favor one political party or racial group” that skews election results, “makes races less competitive, hurts communities of color, and thwarts the will of the voters.”

Teague said South Carolina’s districts are currently biased toward the majority party, adding, “On the whole, our maps are very non-competitive.”

So what is redistricting?

The State Senate offers this definition:

Redistricting means redrawing the boundaries of districts from which public officials are elected. Members of the United States House of Representatives, the South Carolina Senate, and the South Carolina House of Representatives are elected by voters who live in those districts. Federal law requires that a census of the population of the United States be taken every 10 years. The final census data becomes available to the state the year after the census is completed.

It’s a process rooted in the U.S. Constitution, though the document does not specifically mention the term redistricting or the particulars of how the process works today.

The 2020 U.S. Census data used in redistricting will initially be released on Aug. 16 with more user-friendly versions of the same data expected to be released in September.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, each state operates under certain criteria when making redistricting decisions with that data.

Traditionally that includes:

• Compactness: Having the minimum distance between all the parts of a constituency (a circle, square or a hexagon is the most compact district).

• Contiguity: All parts of a district being connected at some point with the rest of the district.

• Preservation of counties and other political subdivisions: This refers to not crossing county, city, or town, boundaries when drawing districts.

• Preservation of communities of interest: Geographical areas, such as neighborhoods of a city or regions of a state, where the residents have common political interests that do not necessarily coincide with the boundaries of a political subdivision, such as a city or county.

• Preservation of cores of prior districts: This refers to maintaining districts as previously drawn, to the extent possible. This leads to continuity of representation.

• Avoiding pairing incumbents: This refers to avoiding districts that would create contests between incumbents.

South Carolina will take the data and determine what districts you live in based on the criteria it has adopted.

Again, it’s not terribly exciting in the short term, but the long-term results will determine who is elected and the future of your towns, counties and state.

You can watch the hearings online or stop by one of the hearings when it comes to your part of the state. Either way, you should pay attention.

END