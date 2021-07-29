COVID case prompts move of Vermont Little League tournament

The Vermont Little League championship series is being moved after a player on one team tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case on the Bennington team for players 10 to 12 forced the team to withdraw from the tournament, which had been scheduled for this coming weekend in Bennington.

Instead, the remaining games will be played in Burlington.

Bennington had been scheduled to play Addison County on Friday in Bennington.

Instead, Addison County will play Essex Town on Saturday. If needed, another game would be played on Sunday. The Vermont champion will go on to the New England tournament next month in Connecticut.

Bennington Little League President Geoff Metcalfe says the player who tested positive is doing well, but the entire team has been exposed so they had to withdraw from the tournament.

“It’s contained, the parents were super bright about how they approached everything,” Metcalfe said. “The most important thing is everyone’s healthy. None of this matters in the big scheme of things when it comes to the kids’ health and people’s health.

The player who tested positive was not considered a close contact to players from other teams.