Lamar Jackson not practicing at start of Ravens’ camp

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) stands on the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Lamar Jackson was not practicing with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of their first practice of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) AP

Lamar Jackson was not practicing with the Baltimore Ravens at the start of their first practice of training camp Wednesday.

There was no indication beforehand that Jackson would be absent, but he wasn't with the rest of the Baltimore quarterbacks going through drills early in practice. Coach John Harbaugh was expected to speak with reporters afterward.

Jackson, who won MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He's also rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.

Baltimore won a playoff game with Jackson for the first time last season, but the Ravens were then eliminated at Buffalo.

