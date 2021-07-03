Atlanta’s CNN Center sold to Florida company

AT&T has sold the downtown Atlanta complex that houses CNN offices and studios to a Florida company.

CP Group announced Thursday that is has purchased CNN Center. The cable television and internet news company has occupied its offices there since 1987.

WarnerMedia will lease its offices there “for a number of years," said CP Group, which is based in Boca Raton, Florida. But WarnerMedia said last year that it plans to consolidate CNN with other operations north of downtown near Georgia Tech over the long term. Those offices already house other networks founded by Ted Turner and now owned by Warner Media including TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network.

AT&T has owned CNN since 2018, but is preparing to spin off WarnerMedia into a new company that will combine with Discovery Networks. That new company is supposed to be named Warner Bros. Discovery.

WarnerMedia has about 6,000 employees in Atlanta.

CP Group did not disclose a price in the sale.

CNN Center, with 1.2 million square feet (110,000 square meters), was a tourist attraction before the coronavirus pandemic, hosting a food court and other retailers. At one end of Centennial Olympic Park, it's also been a focus for protesters. In May 2020, it was a focal point for weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd. During one of the first nights of protests, an iconic CNN logo sign was damaged and windows were smashed.

The building has largely been closed to the public during the pandemic.