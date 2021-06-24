Kentucky governor offers $1,500 bonus to boost workforce

Gov. Andy Beshear dangled a one-time, $1,500 bonus Thursday to entice thousands of unemployed Kentuckians to accept jobs, offering it as an alternative to ending enhanced jobless benefits that Republicans and businesses blame for a workforce shortage.

The first 15,000 Kentuckians who qualify and return to work by July 30 will receive the payment, the Democratic governor said. Kentucky will draw $22.5 million from federal virus-relief funds to pay for the incentive, he said.

“It truly brings, I think, government and the private sector together in a way where first we try the carrot as opposed to the stick to resolve this problem,” Beshear said.

Beshear acknowledged the incentive program won’t entirely resolve workforce challenges. Lack of available child care and virus-related concerns about returning to work are holding some people back from reentering the workforce, the governor said.

Beshear said he’s “not foreclosing any possibility” in tackling the problem, including an early cutoff of the $300 in extra weekly federal unemployment payments. The federal enhancement — coming on top of state jobless benefits — is set to expire in September.

Critics say the supplemental benefit discourages many people from returning to work.