News

Danish officials: Delta variant reported during Euro 2020

The Associated Press

Denmark's managaer Kasper Hjulmand applauds fans as he walks off the pitch after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium, at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Belgium won 2-1. (Wolfgang Rattay, Pool via AP)
Denmark's managaer Kasper Hjulmand applauds fans as he walks off the pitch after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Belgium, at the Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Belgium won 2-1. (Wolfgang Rattay, Pool via AP) Wolfgang Rattay AP
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Danish health officials have urged soccer fans who attended the European Championship game between Denmark and Belgium on June 17 to be checked for the coronavirus after they found at least three people who later tested positive for the delta variant.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that about 4,000 people sat near those who tested positive.

Denmark has reported 247 case of the variant since April 2.

  Comments  

National

Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response

June 24, 2021 5:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service