Winner of first $250K in state vaccine lottery claims prize

The first winner in Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery has claimed his $250,000 prize.

The man identified by Washington State Lottery officials Thursday as Lance R. did not want to be further identified, KING-TV reported.

But in a statement he said he “got lucky,” and encouraged others to get vaccinated not only to have a chance at winning money, but to protect the community.

There will be three more weekly drawings for $250,000, and one vaccinated Washingtonian will win a $1 million grand prize. Winners have 72 hours from the time of notice to call lottery officials back and claim their prize or they will be disqualified from winning. Unclaimed prizes from the first four drawings will be placed in the fifth and final drawing.

Residents are automatically entered into the drawing if they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and are in the state Department of Health vaccine database.

In addition to the $250,000 prize, vaccinated residents also have the opportunity to win prizes such as a suite for 16 at a Mariners baseball game, two sets of Seahawks football tickets, XBox game consoles, state parks Discover Passes, fish and hunting licenses and Alexa Echo Dots, among others.

The state Lottery will also do drawings to offer 30 prizes of one-year of tuition college credits to those ages 12-17 through the state’s Guaranteed Education Tuition program, with the credits going directly to the students’ families.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state is on track to fully reopen its economy by June 30, or sooner if 70% of residents age 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

Nearly 64% of Washingtonians in that age group have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose and just over 54% Washingtonians ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

Residents age 12-15 have been eligible for vaccination since May, and nearly 31% of that group have initiated vaccination.