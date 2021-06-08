Kentucky reports 614 new COVID cases, 6 virus-related deaths

Kentucky reported 614 new coronavirus cases and six virus-related deaths Tuesday, continuing a steady plateau of low case numbers.

Over 2 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a tweet by Gov. Andy Beshear.

These developments come as the Bluegrass state is set to lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions, as well as the state’s mask mandate, on June 11. Masks will still be required on public transportation, schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable.”

Out of Kentucky’s 120 counties, only Webster County is reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter recommended guidelines to contain the virus.

The state’s test positivity rate is 2.12%. The test positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control, according to the World Health Organization.