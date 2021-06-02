Transatlantic flights return to Florida’s busiest airport

For the first time since the start of the pandemic last year, Florida’s busiest airport was welcoming a transatlantic flight.

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany was expected Wednesday evening at the Orlando International Airport. Airport officials said the flight was an indicator that travel was returning to normal after a year of disruption caused by the pandemic.

“It is a milestone for us here at Orlando International Airport,” said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Meanwhile, airport officials said the Memorial Day weekend travel volume approached what was considered normal in past non-pandemic years. More than 360,000 travelers departed Orlando International Airport during a six-day holiday period last week, airport officials said.

That figure marked just a 12% decline from the holiday travel over the Memorial Day period two years ago, airport officials said.