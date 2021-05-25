COVID vaccinations offered aboard Washington ferries

People in Washington state can now get a COVID vaccination on the ferry.

The state Department of Transportation and Peninsula Community Health Services are offering shots aboard the Seattle-Bremerton ferry runs from Tuesday until Thursday.

Another round of shots will be given next week, from June 1 to 3.

KOMO reports that interested passengers can get the vaccine on sailings departing from mid-morning until late afternoon.

Among those getting vaccinated onboard the ferry from Bremerton to Seattle Tuesday was Gavin Davis, who was taking the ferry to his job in Seattle working a night-shift in security and loss-prevention.

Davis said because he works nights and sleeps during the day, he had not yet found time to get vaccinated, but when he boarded the ferry and was told he could get the shot on his way to work, he accepted, and got the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.