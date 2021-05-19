Giants claim running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers

The New York Giants added their second running back in three days on Tuesday when they claimed Ryquell Armstead off waivers.

Armstead, who was released Monday by the Jacksonville Jaguars, joins Corey Clement as a contender to back up Saquon Barkley next season.

Clement, who played the previous four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, was signed Sunday after attending the Giants’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. A fifth-round pick from Temple in 2019, Armstead was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The Jaguars said last season he was expected to make a full recovery.

He played in all 16 games as a rookie with one start. He finished with 35 carries for 108 yards and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants also terminated the contract of quarterback Joe Webb, who played in two games last season on special teams.