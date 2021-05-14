Boise lifts mask requirement, stops restricting crowd sizes

The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement, but city officials say they'll still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely go without masks in many situations.

Boise will also stop restricting crowd sizes, McLean said, though residents and organizations are encouraged to continue to take appropriate health precautions.

“It is incredible to know that getting a free, readily available vaccine is all that stands between most Boise residents and a post-Covid world,” McLean said. “I can’t wait to see smiling faces. We’ve all worked so hard to get here, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this summer with all of you.”

Not all city facilities will make the change right away.

“We care deeply about the health and safety of our employees and residents,” city spokesman Seth Ogilvie wrote in a prepared statement. “We will evaluate our current protocols and announce any changes soon.”

The Boise School District announced on Thursday that masks would still be required on school campuses while administrators review recommendations from local health professionals and any guidance from the CDC that is specific to schools.

The Central District Health department also lifted its public health advisory for Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties on Thursday. The state has seen several weeks of positive trends in coronavirus caseloads.