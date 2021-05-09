As more Illinoisans are vaccinated, more deaths are reported

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 30 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1.35 million coronavirus cases in Illinois, including 22,223 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Saturday, 1,870 people were hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19. Of those, 452 were in intensive care units and 232 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 3.4%

A total of 9,908,489 vaccines have been injected into the arms of Illinois residents since mid-December. Of that, 35% of the state’s population, about 4.5 million, are fully vaccinated, according to the Public Health Department.