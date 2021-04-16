Sheffield Wednesday manager has pneumonia post-COVID-19

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 file photo, Darren Moore looks on during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between West Ham United and Doncaster Rovers at the London Stadium in London. Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he has developed pneumonia and blood clots on his lungs following a recent coronavirus infection. The 46-year-old Moore returned from the requisite COVID-19 isolation period on Monday, April 12 but felt discomfort the next night following the Owls’ 2-0 loss to Swansea. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, file) AP

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has developed pneumonia and blood clots on his lungs following a recent coronavirus infection.

The 46-year-old Moore returned from the requisite COVID-19 isolation period on Monday but said he felt discomfort the next night following the Owls' 2-0 loss to Swansea in the second division.

“I have developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort,” Moore said in a club announcement late Thursday.

Moore, a former defender who played briefly for Jamaica's national team, will now miss more time from the relegation-threatened Championship club, which hosts Bristol at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take," he said.

The club sent its “very best wishes to the gaffer for a speedy and full recovery.”