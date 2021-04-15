Wednesday Sports in Brief

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón threw the second no-hitter of the young baseball season Wednesday night, losing his bid for a perfect game on a hit batter with one out in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The left-hander retired his first 25 batters before he plunked Roberto Pérez on the back foot with an 0-2 slider.

Rodón regained his composure in time to strike out Yu Chang looking and retire Jordan Luplow on a sharp grounder to third, starting a joyous celebration. The crowd of 7,148 cheered as Rodón (2-0) jumped around with teammates near the mound and then started handing out hugs.

It was the first no-hitter for the White Sox since Lucas Giolito pitched one Aug. 25 last year against Pittsburgh and No. 20 in franchise history, second-most among major league teams behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (23).

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to see if moving back the pitcher’s mound will increase offense.

MLB will experiment with a 12-inch greater distance between the mound and home plate during a portion of the Atlantic League season in an effort to decrease strikeouts and increase offense.

The pitching rubber will be moved back to 61 feet, 6 inches starting Aug. 3 during the second half of the independent minor league’s season.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Starting next season, major college football and basketball players will be permitted to transfer one time before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to changed the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools, two people with knowledge of the council’s decision told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because two-day meeting was still in session and the council’s decisions would not become official until it ends Thursday. The Athletic first reported the council’s vote.

—By Associated Press College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo.

NFL

The NFL’s revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union’s objection to in-person activities due to COVID-19 concerns.

A memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent to teams on Wednesday outlined several changes to the offseason schedule that was agreed upon under the collective bargaining agreement last year.

The league says its altered offseason program complies with its rights under the CBA and follows the COVID-19 protocols agreed upon last season.

A person familiar with the numbers, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said 400 players have been using their teams’ facilities this offseason.

— By Associated Press Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, who will pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks and maybe get them deeper in the playoffs.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.

The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arizona has hired longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its men’s basketball coach.

The school said Wednesday that Lloyd will receive a five-year contract, pending approval by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Lloyd replaces Sean Miller, who was fired after 12 years on April 7 amid an NCAA infractions investigation.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Joe Golding was introduced Wednesday as the new head coach at UTEP after a decade at Abilene Christian that included an upset victory over Texas in the first round of this season’s NCAA Tournament.

The 45-year-old Golding was 158-144 during his 10 seasons as coach of his alma mater, guiding Abilene Christian’s transition from NCAA Division II to Division I and to the last two NCAA tournaments. The Wildcats were 71-23 overall the past three seasons, including 24-5 this season.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep her at Rutgers through the 2025-26 season.

The New Jersey-based Big Ten Conference university announced the deal on Wednesday after it was approved by the school’s board of governors.

Stringer, 73, has led the Scarlet Knights to a top-three finish in the conference in two of the past three seasons, and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Oregon State assistant Brian Holsinger has been hired as the next women’s basketball coach at Montana, athletic director Kent Haslam said.

Holsinger has spent 13 years as an assistant in the Pac-12 and has more than two decades of college coaching experience. He signed a four-year contract with Montana that must still be approved by the state Board of Regents.

Holsinger was the head coach at Montana Tech from 2005 to 2007 and was an assistant at Washington State for eight years before being hired as an assistant with Oregon State’s women’s program starting with the 2016-17 season.

SOCCER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucy Rushton was hired by D.C. United as their general manager, making her the second woman in Major League Soccer history to hold that job.

The team also announced Wednesday that Dave Kasper is being promoted to president of soccer operations and sporting director. Kasper joined D.C. United in 2002 and became the club’s general manager in 2007.

In addition to being the new GM, Rushton holds the title of head of technical recruitment and analysis. She had been working for Atlanta United.

OLYMPICS

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Nyjah Huston and teenager Brighton Zeuner head the 2021 USA Skateboarding National Team announced Wednesday.

A total of 22 skaters in men’s and women’s park and street were chosen based on performance in international and national championship events during the Olympic qualifying process that began in 2019.

The Olympic team will be named in July following the conclusion of the qualification process. Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games.

COURTS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court decision throwing out their lawsuit seeking equal pay to the men’s team.

Players led by Alex Morgan asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday to reinstate the part of their suit that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out last May when he granted a partial summary judgment to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Appeals are assigned to three-judge panels. The 9th Circuit estimates that oral arguments in civil appeals will be scheduled 12-20 months from the notice of appeal and 9-12 months after written briefs have been completed.

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings last week.

In court documents filed late Tuesday, the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she “reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed.”