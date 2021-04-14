News

Kentucky Horse Park again offering Run/Walk Club

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky.

The Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington is reviving its Run/Walk Club after canceling it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club is set to begin meeting again on May 3, park officials said in a statement.

Community members are invited to run or walk the park’s 1.5- or 3-mile (2.4- or 4.8-kilometer) marked route for free on Monday evenings through Sept. 27.

Since the pandemic is still ongoing, participants must follow public heath guidelines that include wearing face masks and proper social distancing, the statement said.

