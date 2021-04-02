Mississippi teams up with website to stop underage drinking

Mississippi’s attorney general is is partnering with a website to promote awareness of underage drinking.

Another goal is to give parents resources to talk to their children about the issue, WJTV-TV reported.

The resources will be outlined at Responsibility.org, Attorney General Lynn Fitch said.

Parents have the greatest impact on children deciding whether to drink alcohol, Fitch said. She’s encouraging parents to have have frequent conversations about the risks of underage drinking.

April is Alcohol Responsibility Month.