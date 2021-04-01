Juve defender Bonucci contracts coronavirus on Italy duty

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2020 file photo, Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci celebrates scoring a goal during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after returning from international duty. Juventus said Bonucci undertook the test on Thursday morning and is already in isolation at his home in Turin. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) AP

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after returning from international duty with Italy.

Bonucci is isolating at his home in Turin, the Italian club said. He was tested Thursday morning.

Four members of the Italy staff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Bonucci is the second Juventus player to contract the virus while on international duty as fellow defender Merih Demiral tested positive when he was with the Turkish national team.